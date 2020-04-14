Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 33.5% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,210.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.