Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Menlo Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,210.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,232.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,314.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.