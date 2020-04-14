Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $51.67 on Tuesday, hitting $1,269.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.