Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,217.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.