Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given News Impact Score of 0.75

News coverage about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 450,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,167. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Nomura cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

