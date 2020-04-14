Almeela (KZE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $543.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Almeela has a market capitalization of $312,051.02 and approximately $543.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. In the last week, Almeela has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com . Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

