Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 1.5% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.58% of Ally Financial worth $85,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,200. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

