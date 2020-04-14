Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Down 2%

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.45, 58,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,585,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.