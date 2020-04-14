Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.38. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total transaction of C$4,985,952.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,707,642.08. Also, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total value of C$8,946,073.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 897,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,897,777.92.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.