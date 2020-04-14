Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, 73,477 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,598,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

