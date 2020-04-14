Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALIM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.