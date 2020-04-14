Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

AIN stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 271,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.65. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Albany International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

