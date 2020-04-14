AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.28. AlarmCom also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,678 shares of company stock worth $6,733,963. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

