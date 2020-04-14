AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.41

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.41 and last traded at C$12.19, with a volume of 27074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOS. Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $285.38 million and a PE ratio of 27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

