Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIMT. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby acquired 3,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.