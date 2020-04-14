AIDUS TOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $20,917.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.04443478 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00067790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014434 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010078 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003409 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

