Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 216,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,973,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,335,000 after acquiring an additional 920,321 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.