AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Buys 67,778 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 67,778 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,476.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 421,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,563,156.81.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 66,800 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,401.16.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.81. The company has a market cap of $285.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.