Affiance Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,291,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,486. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

