Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. 21,577,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,938,492. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

