Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd comprises 4.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 341,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,689. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.