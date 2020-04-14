Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniyield Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 245,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

MYD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 176,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,405. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

