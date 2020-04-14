Aecom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,675 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 817% compared to the average volume of 510 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Aecom alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.