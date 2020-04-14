Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.76.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.74. The company had a trading volume of 547,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The stock has a market cap of $297.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$76.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

