Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.76.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.74. 547,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.16. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$76.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

