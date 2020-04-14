Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.76.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.74. 547,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,271. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $297.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$76.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

