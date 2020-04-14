Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,478. The firm has a market cap of $218.67 million, a PE ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

