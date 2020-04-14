Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,895 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $76,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.54. 369,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

