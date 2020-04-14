Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $20.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.80 and a 200 day moving average of $317.00. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,467. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

