Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $79,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,579 shares of company stock worth $10,743,467. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.65. 1,836,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.00. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

