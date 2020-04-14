Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,411,269,000 after buying an additional 408,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $20.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.87. 2,753,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock worth $10,743,467. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

