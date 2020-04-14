Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 552,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,761. The firm has a market cap of $483.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

