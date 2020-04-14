Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -26.61.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339,219 shares of company stock valued at $134,230,487.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 369,397 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,654,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 316,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

