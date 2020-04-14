ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 306,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $568.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.19. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $51.20.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ACM Research by 1,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

