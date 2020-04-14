Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

