Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Position Lifted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 753,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 639,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 419,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,119. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.