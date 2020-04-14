Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,716. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.