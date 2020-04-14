Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 6,627,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

