Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.85. 6,627,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.