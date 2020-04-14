98,163 Shares in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000. El Paso Electric comprises 1.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,857,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth $13,384,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $12,022,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. 514,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.47. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

