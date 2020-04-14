$9.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will report $9.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.02 billion and the lowest is $9.76 billion. Progressive posted sales of $8.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $41.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.88 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.39 billion to $47.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.47. 2,832,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

