730,657 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 730,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,656,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.28% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $1,463,766. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $50.91. 2,001,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.