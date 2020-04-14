68,286 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Invesco stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,993,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,740. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

