60,235 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.9% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $1,139,159.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,333,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

