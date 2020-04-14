50,700 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,586,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $7.60 on Tuesday, reaching $260.79. 6,208,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average of $279.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.