$391.15 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $391.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $536.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Guess? stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,925. Guess? has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $567.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

