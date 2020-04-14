3,370 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,251,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.