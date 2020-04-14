30,711 Shares in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $66,466,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 1,020,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,006. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.23. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

