$26.54 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post $26.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Vericel posted sales of $21.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $140.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $146.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $184.30 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $186.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

VCEL traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 571,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

