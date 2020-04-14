23,900 Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Bought by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC started coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

NYSE MMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.33. 159,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $461.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.15.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.